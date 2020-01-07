Raise your glass to Pink and Carey Hart!

The 40-year-old singer and her 44-year-old hubby celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Carey celebrated the major milestone by posting a sweet tribute to his spouse on Instagram.

"14 years married to this amazing woman," he wrote on the social network alongside a few photos of the couple over the years. "I'm so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don't like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much."

The pictures showed the dynamic duo smiling from ear to ear and posing alongside their two kids: Willow Sage Hart (8) and Jameson Moon Hart (3). There was even a fun throwback shot that showed the celebrity couple on their wedding day.