Every Time Jennifer Aniston Was the Queen of the 2020 SAG Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 7:21 PM
We just found our top story for tomorrow's morning shows!
Sure, there were more than a few talented actors and actresses at the 2020 SAG Awards who deserved recognition for their hard work in the past year.
But out of all the TV shows, movies and nominees, there was one who became the unofficial queen of Sunday night's show. Any guesses?
It's Jennifer Aniston, obviously!
From the moment she stepped out onto the red carpet in her gorgeous white dress, The Morning Show star had pop culture fans talking. Soon after, she was up on stage accepting an award. And before you knew it, she was reuniting with her ex Brad Pitt. Nobody told us the 2020 SAG Awards was going to be this way!
But we're certainly not complaining! In fact, we're celebrating the unofficial queen of Sunday's show by looking back at her biggest moments of the night.
Scroll through our gallery below to relive Jennifer's unforgettable night at the Shrine Auditorium.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Attention photographers! The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston has arrived wearing a white satin gown...
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
...and spoiler alert: She looks b-e-autiful.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Inside the Shrine Auditorium, there's a star at every corner. Great to see you Nicole Kidman...
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
....Great to see you too Billy Crudup.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner
Enough chatting! Jennifer was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series thanks to her role in The Morning Show. And guess what? She won!
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
Soon after her acceptance speech, Jennifer ran into another famous winner: Her ex Brad Pitt!
Article continues below
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA
There was a hug. We repeat: There was a hug!
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA
And in an exclusive video obtained by E! News, Brad was able to watch Jennifer's acceptance speech backstage.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
Because the show is live, there's only so much time to mingle and catch up! Jen has some business to do.
Article continues below
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
It's time to hit the press room with a brand-new SAG trophy!
DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
After receiving praise from critics and peers, it's understandable to get a little emotional.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
But ultimately, tonight is a night of celebration!
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Time for the after party! The night is still young. Keep that crown on tight Jennifer!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?