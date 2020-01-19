Jennifer Aniston Proves Less Is More at the 2020 SAG Awards in Elegant Satin Gown

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 4:53 PM

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The queen of the red carpet has made her grand entrance. 

Jennifer Aniston can do no wrong when it comes to her classic red carpet looks, and her choice of gown for the 2020 SAG Awards proves it. The Morning Show actress arrived wearing a white satin gown, complete with the most elegant draping and diamond statement earrings. Simply put, Aniston was the toast of the town thanks to her longtime stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth.

She stunned as she made her way down the red carpet and readied herself for a night of glitz and glam. 

Aniston is nominated for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show. Her co-stars Steve Carell and Billy Crudup are also nominated in the Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series category. Whether she goes home with the esteemed statue or not, Aniston's outfit tonight was a winner in our book! 

Photos

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

The actress has been working the red carpet this year with some stunning looks, and somehow she manages to top her dazzling ensembles each time. At this year's Golden Globes, she wowed the world in an all black strapless black gown with a ruffled bodice and belt detail.

Keep scrolling for even more photo evidence from Aniston's spotlight-stealing night:

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Hollywood Royalty

No one does it better than Ms. Aniston! 

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Pure Perfection

Simply put, Jen is a goddess in this expertly draped gown. 

Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Gal Pals

Name a more chic duo. We'll wait. 

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Come Through

You better werk.

Billy Crudup, Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Two of a Kind

Billy Crudup lends his co-star some support.

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

She's a Winner, Baby

The A-lister accepts the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance in The Morning Show

The Morning Show marked Aniston's return to television after a long hiatus since his show Friends. The leap to the small screen has turned out to be very fruitful for the actress who has received a lot of recognition for her starring role in the drama series alongside her longtime friend Reese Witherspoon

Both Aniston and Witherspoon had a hand in producing the series, which she talked at length about to Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes carpet. "I've been producing for the last 10 years," Aniston shared. "My partner and I, when we started our company, it was at that moment when we were not finding roles and the pieces of material that we felt excited about. So you take matters into your own hands and we are now at this moment. It's incredible."

