Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Thomas Markle Weighs in on Royal Exit With So Much Shade

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle says his daughter and her husband Prince Harryare "cheapening" the royal family and "turning it into a Walmart with a crown," following their shocking announcement to stop down as "senior members" of the monarchy.

The 75-year-old made his comments in a documentary filmed for the U.K.'s Channel 5 after the couple's unilateral reveal more than a week ago. An excerpt was released early on Sunday, a day after Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth II announced that following discussions, a deal had been reached about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future.

"It's disappointing because she actually got every girl's dream," Thomas says in the footage. "Every young girl wanted to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away, for, it looks like she's tossing that away for money."

In their unilateral announcement, Meghan and Harry said that in addition to stepping down as "senior royals," they seek to work to become financially independent and raise their son Archie Harrison in both the U.K. and North America. In its statements, the palace said under the terms of the deal reached, Meghan and Harry would no longer use their HRH titles and would no longer use public funds—and would also repay some that were used last year to renovate their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage.

"It's kind of embarrassing to me," Thomas also says in the documentary. "When they got married, they took on an obligation and the obligation is to be part of the royals and to represent the royals and it would be foolish for them not to. This is like one of the greatest, long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it. They are cheapening it. They're making it shabby. They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown of it now. It is something that is ridiculous. They shouldn't be doing this."

"I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point," he adds. "I don't know what they're looking for."