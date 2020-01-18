Rihanna Spotted With A$AP Rocky After Hassan Jameel Split

Rihanna was spotted with a familiar face following news of her split from Hassan Jameel: A$AP Rocky.

The two were photographed laughing together backstage at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert, honoring the member of A$AP Yams, in New York City on Friday. They have not commented.

Also spotted at the show: Rihanna's other ex-boyfriend, rapper Drake.

Earlier that day, Drake posted on his Instagram Story a photo of him and Rocky walking together. Rocky shared a video of a custom chain of late friend Yams. Drake reposted the clip.

The concert took place hours after E! News learned that Rihanna and Jameel, a Saudi businessman, had broken up after dating for more than two years.

Rihanna and Rocky have sparked romance rumors together several times over the years. They famously showed PDA in his 2013 music video "Fashion Killa" and sparked romance rumors when they reportedly were spotted kissing on the set when the cameras weren't rolling.