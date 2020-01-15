Priyanka Chopra Reveals What Made Her Decide to Date Nick Jonas

With just one song, Priyanka Chopra was locked in.

With one year of marriage in the books, the actress and her husband, Nick Jonas, have cemented themselves as one of Hollywood's most famous and captivating couples. After all, fans followed along through every step of their whirlwind romance, from their engagement in the summer of 2018 to the spectacularly elaborate sequence of wedding events that followed just a few months later.

While it felt like their relationship practically snuck up on us as they privately made the shift from friends to lovebirds, Chopra has now revealed exactly what made her want to date the musical man.

In a piece for Harper's Bazaar, in which Chopra walked the magazine through a day in her life, the star got to talking about music's significant role in their relationship.

"The first thing I do in the morning is put on music. My life has always been pretty musical, and now with Nick it's completely musical," she told the magazine. "I decided to date him after seeing the video for 'Close,' where his shirt comes off. So that song is my favorite."