Charlie Hunnam Is Very “Indifferent” About Marriage Despite His Girlfriend’s Eagerness

Do we hear wedding bells?

On Monday, Charlie Hunnam sat down with SiriusXM and revealed if he and longtime love Morgana McNelis are gearing up to tie the knot. Joined by his The Gentlemen co-stars Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey, the Sons of Anarchy alum declared himself "indifferent" towards the idea of marrying his girlfriend of over 13 years.

"[I'm] sort of indifferent," he said. "She does not say the same. She's very eager to get married. Yeah, so, I'll do it because it's important to her, but I don't have any great romantic feelings towards it."

Chiming in, Grant joked, "I wouldn't go with that line when you pop the question."

Hunnam's feelings towards marriage are understandable being that he was married once before and it "didn't turn out that well," according to the Pacific Rim star. In 1999, he wed actress Katharine Towne in Las Vegas when he was 18 after a brief-yet-whirlwind courtship.