by Pamela Avila | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 12:54 PM
Welcome to Instagram, Matthew McConaughey!
On his 50th birthday, the actor decided to start his birthday week on a good note and announce that he's followed in Jennifer Aniston's footsteps to join the social media platform. While the Dallas Buyers Club actor has been active on Twitter since 2009, he hadn't quite made the leap to join the 'gram.
To mark the start of his Instagram account, McConaughey got a little creative.
For his first Instagram post, he shared a video of himself revealing that he's a little nervous about it all but that ultimately, he's looking forward to it.
"When people come to my page, I want them to see me," the actor said in the video. "Look, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world and I'm a little bit nervous about it because quite frankly, I know I want to have a monologue... I'm not quite sure I want to have the dialogue. But I know I have to have the dialogue, too [...] So I'm looking forward to it, I'm looking forward to it."
"I'm looking forward to sharing who I am with you, to seeing if who I am translates, if what I want to share translates... if it tickles your funny bone, if it makes you think a second, if it makes your heart swell up a little bit, if it makes you take a quiet moment and go for a walk... let's have some fun with it though," he continued.
And it looks like the actor was more than excited to finally make the announcement because he also shared another video on his Twitter account about joining Instagram.
"Born November the 4th in 1969, got my dad's name the very same day, but not until I turned 50. Today. That I become @officiallymcconaughey. That's my Instagram handle. See you there," the Serenity actor said in the short clip posted on Twitter.
McConaughey, who is an alum from the University of Texas at Austin, received some love from his alma mater.
"Happy birthday, Professor McConaughey and welcome to Instagram,"@utaustintx commented on his Instagram post.
The Texas native also recently became a professor of practice at the university's Moody College of Communication.
