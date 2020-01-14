Blake Lively Is Unrecognizable As a Brunette With Blunt Bangs

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 3:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Blake Lively

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Blake Lively, is that you?

On Monday, the mom of three proved that she can rock any hair color with a behind the scenes shot from her upcoming movie The Rhythm Section. Dolled up as her character Stephanie Patrick, Blake shared a steamy picture, where she can be seen rocking a brunette wig and pin-up girl-inspired bangs, to her Instagram.

"#AllTheFilters," she captioned the post, which featured two different pictures of the Gossip Girl alum donning a mesh lingerie set that left little to the imagination with its ladder-like cut-outs. To complete the look, makeup artist Vivian Baker added a swipe of red lipstick to achieve the perfect retro glam.

Blake's followers were quick to compliment her hair transformation, one of which was her sister Robyn Lively. She commented, "Filter schmilter."

In the days leading up to The Rhythm Section's premiere, Blake has been treating her fans to some amazing throwback images from set. 

Watch

Blake Lively Deletes All Her Instagram Posts...Except for One

Sporting a choppy blonde wig, the A Simple Favor star showed fans how realistic her makeup was for the film.

Standing next to a shot of herself in full makeup looking fatigued and worn down, she captioned the post, "Facetune Broken @therhythmsectionmovie (Both makeup looks by the incredible @vivianbaker."

Back in July, she showed off another one of her Rhythm Section looks, which included a short shaggy black wig, an oversized jacket and button-up shirt. "I spy with my little eye....," she wrote on Instagram

As the film's suspenseful trailer suggests, The Rhythm Section wasn't an easy shoot. Based on Mark Burnell's novel, the film follows Blake's character as she embarks on a "path of self-destruction" and stops at nothing to find out who killed her family members.

In fact, production on the high-stakes thriller, which also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, shut down following a hand injury Blake sustained on set in 2018. This hiatus pushed the film's February 2019 release back almost one year.

We can't wait to see Blake in action when The Rhythm Section hits theaters on January 31.

Trending Stories

Latest News
James Corden, The Late Late Show 2020

James Corden's 2020 Resolution Is to Finally Ditch His Spanx

Nick Viall, January Jones

January Jones Finally Confirms She Dated The Bachelor's Nick Viall

Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam Is Very “Indifferent” About Marriage Despite His Girlfriend’s Eagerness

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Why Meghan Markle Didn't Call Into Prince Harry's Meeting With the Royal Family

Miami Gardens, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium, Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl 2020: How to Enjoy Miami Like an MVP

Selena Gomez, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2020

Selena Gomez Teases Unreleased Rare Song "Boyfriend"

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, 2018 SAG Awards, Candids

How to Watch the 2020 SAG Awards on TV and Online

TAGS/ Blake Lively , Hair , Instagram , Movies , Jude Law , Sterling K. Brown , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.