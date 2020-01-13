Can Dr. Terry Dubrow Revive New Patient Judy's "Zombie" Boobs?

There's no denying that Judy has had a nightmare plastic surgery experience.

On Monday's all-new Botched, the mother of four turned to doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif after her mommy makeover abroad turned into a massacre. According to the new patient, she first went to Colombia to have "a tummy tuck, a BBL and a breast augmentation."

However, two and a half years after the initial surgery, Judy was unhappy with her heavy implants. Thus, the now 37-year-old went to the Dominican Republic to decrease her implant size.

"It was a terrible experience. I went to the recovery house, I was so sick," Judy detailed to the doctors. "I came back to the United States, immediately went to the hospital, 'cause I was running a fever."

Yet, Judy was facing far more than a fever. Not only did Judy get wounds on her incisions, but her implant fell out of her breast and into the hand of a plastic surgeon's physician assistant.