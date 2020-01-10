Andy Cohen Kissed Tiffany Haddish’s Neck For This Holy Reason

Mazel tov!

On Thursday, Tiffany Haddish spilled the tea on her lavish Bat Mitzvah with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in honor of her Netflix special Black Mitzvah. And in true WWHL fashion, the Q&A segment heated up.

Sitting beside her Like A Boss co-star Salma Hayek, the comedienne proudly donned the Star of David necklace that Barbra Streisand had gifted her. After praising the charm's elegant design, Tiffany told Andy, "And If I like you, I'll let you kiss me right there." Obviously, the Real Housewives buff didn't let this opportunity pass him by and he kissed it the star's neck.

To start his round of questioning, the new dad asked Tiffany which one of her famous Jewish pals helped her prepare for her big day, which included fellow comedians Sarah Silverman, Billy Crystal and Chelsea Handler. In fact, she bestowed Billy with the honor of calling up to the Torah because of the impact their friendship has had on her career. "He means the world to me," Tiffany gushed. "I love him very much. I look up to him a lot and he's taught me a lot."