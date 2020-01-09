Meghan Markle Returns to Canada Without Prince Harry Amidst Royal Family Drama

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 6:04 PM
Meghan Markleis back on Canadian soil.
A source tells E! News the former actress has returned to Canada to be with son Archie Harrison after spending just three days in the United Kingdom. She leaves behind an embattled Prince Harry, who is currently attempting to resolve problems that arose from yesterday's announcement.
It appears Meghan and Harry made the decision to leave Archie in Canada with friend Jessica Mulroney and a nanny as they attended to business, multiple outlets report. The Duchess of Sussex returned to Britain just long enough to attend her and Harry's first royal engagement of the new year and to reveal they will be stepping back from their roles as "senior" royals.
At the moment, multiple outlets report Prince Harry will be reuniting with his wife and son in Canada in the coming days, but, as some royal reporters have pointed out, he has another engagement scheduled in England for next Thursday.
As Meghan returns to her son in Canada, the rest of the Royal Family is celebrating Kate Middleton's 38th birthday. On Thursday morning, all of the Royal Family social media accounts wished the Duchess of Cambridge a happy birthday.
Paul Marriott/Shutterstock
Behind closed doors was another story. The BBC previously reported Queen Elizabeth called an urgent meeting to discuss the Duke and Duchess' surprise announcement. It was at this meeting, with Prince Charles, Prince Williamand Prince Harry, that Her Majesty directed all individuals work together to find "workable solutions" within days, not weeks.
Later that night, members of the Royal Family and the Middleton family were seen arriving at Kensington Palace, where the House of Windsor threw an intimate dinner for Kate.
Judging by the many episodes of The Crown, the Royal Family likely won't let the controversy put a damper on their celebrations. Happy Birthday, Kate!
