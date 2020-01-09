Elizabeth Warren's Skincare Routine Has a Shocking Twist

For Elizabeth Warren, less is more when it comes to taking care of her skin.

The 70-year-old Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren discussed her skincare routine in an interview with Cosmopolitan, published on Thursday. She said she uses Pond's moisturizer "every morning, every night," adding, "And I never wash my face."

The interviewer, the outlet's editor-in-chief Jessica Pels, noted that "that's a very French thing."

"There you go. So I have—had, she's passed now—but a much older cousin named Tootsie," Warren said. "Years ago, I was, I guess probably somewhere in my 20s, and we're at a big family reunion. And Tootsie was beautiful. I looked over at her, and I said, 'Toots, how do you have such gorgeous skin?' She said, 'Pond's Moisturizer every morning, every night, and never wash your face.' So from Tootsie to me to you."

Pond's skincare products, found at most drugstores, have been popular in the U.S. for decades. Cardi B's makeup artist Erika La'Pearl uses the moisturizer on the rapper.