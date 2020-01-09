Brad Pitt's Most Candid Quotes About Sobriety and Addiction

Brad Pitt recently credited fellow actor Bradley Cooper with helping him get sober, in a touching, candid display of gratitude.

Pitt has battled addictions to both alcohol and marijuana for years and attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for more than a year after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from him in 2016. On Wednesday, at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, the 56-year-old Oscar-winning star publicly credited Bradley Cooper with helping him overcome his struggles.

"I got sober because of this guy," Pitt said after Cooper presented him with the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. "And every day's been happier ever since."

He then gave Cooper a thumbs up and said, "I love you, and I thank you."

Both Pitt and Cooper have been candid about their past substance abuse. Pitt recently opened up about battling alcoholism in a December interview with former Legends of the Fall and Meet Joe Black co-star Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine.