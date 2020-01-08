Gabrielle Union Shares her Amazon Fitness Finds

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've all been marveling over Gabrielle Union's stunning agelessness, and we have a sneaking suspicion that part of her secret to staying so youthful is her commitment to her health. "I live a busy lifestyle between family and work, but I always make time for a workout," she tells Amazon.

And now you can shop her favorite fitness picks, courtesy of her new Amazon store, which she curated in conjunction with Amazon Sports. Sure, she has lots of equipment picks, like this NordicTrack Fusion CST and a Bowflex Kettlebell, but there's also a ton of great sweatproof beauty picks, additional motivation tools, heartwarming book selections, and even items that can help with recovery.

Gabrielle chose some fantastic goodies, so much so that it's hard to pick our favorites... but we did our best! Below, we've included a few of Gabrielle's personal faves along with our must-have selections from her store. Check them out, and shop to your heart's content!