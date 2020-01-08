Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Are Convinced Their Sons Are Conspiring Against Them

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
Being parents of two isn't always easy—just ask Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale!
On Tuesday, the longtime loves stopped by The Late Show, where they were revealed that raising sons Rocco, 4, and Rafa, 2, can be a real handful sometimes. And now, the couple thinks that their boys might be plotting against them.
"We hear them talking about us in the room," The Irishman star told host Stephen Colbert. "Like, in the morning before we come in. You know, the 4-year-old helps the 2-year-old out of the sleep sack so he can climb out of the crib. He pulls him out."
He continued, "They're conspiring. You can hear them. You know, just, ‘Mama...Dada...Mama...Dada...' And I'm just like, ‘This is my house. What are they…' And it sounds like they're upset about something."
Still on the topic of their little ones, Rose and Bobby admitted that their youngest has no problem standing up to his older brother.
"We call the 2-year-old ‘Seal Team 6' because he's crazy and he's a killer," Bobby shared. "The first one, you know, Rocco's very sensitive and he's always singing and dancing. And the little one is just tough."
In fact, there was an incident involving moving boxes that really proved the little one's strength.
"Recently, we were in Toronto," his story began. "We were moving back, we're coming back to New York and we had this big moving box. And Rocco got into it; he just wanted to play in the box in so bad and he wouldn't let his brother in…"
"So, Rafa grabbed him by the hair and he pulled him down with the box," he continued. "Pulled him out by the hair and crawled in…And he was just laughing."
To cope with their mischievous—and sometime tiring—boys, Rose said that she and Bobby are now fans of early bedtimes.
"We go to bed pretty early," the Bridesmaids star said. "That's pretty early."
When asked how early is early, the stars let out a collective sigh and agreed that they're usually in bed by 9:30 P.M. Bobby chimed in, "Like, I got up at 4:45 this morning with the guys and I got enough sleep. Like, that early."
Watch Rose and Bobby recall their sons' secret conversations and convince Stephen that going to bed early is cool in the video above!
