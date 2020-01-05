Adele, Harry Styles and James Corden Vacation in the Caribbean

Adele, Harry Styles and James Cordenwere recently spotted vacationing in Anguilla in the Caribbean over the New Year's holiday, according to multiple reports.

A man shared on Facebook on Saturday separate photos of the singers and the 41-year-old Late Late Show host on the beach, and they quickly went viral. Adele, 31, was all smiles as she sat in the sand with a drink and frolicked in the ocean wearing a floral retro-style dress.

A day earlier, a female fan posted on Instagram a photo of Harry, 25, posing with her and two friends at a restaurant. She also tagged Adele, seemingly as the person who took the picture.

Adele and Harry have been friends for the last few years. In 2017, the two celebrated his 23rd birthday together with other celeb pals. Both have appeared on fellow Briton James' show, and Harry even guest hosted it in December.