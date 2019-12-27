Travis Scott Seemingly Addresses Kylie Jenner Split in New Song "Gatti"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 11:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Did Travis Scott just reference his breakup with Kylie Jenner?

That's what fans seem to think after listening to the Grammy nominee's new song "Gatti" with Pop Smoke. The track, featured on Travis' new JACKBOYS compilation album, appears to address his split from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. As E! News confirmed in early October, the parents of Stormi Webster are taking some time apart after two years together. On "Gatti," Travis seems to reference what happened between him and the beauty mogul.

"Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate," Travis raps on the song. "I took a chance, it's a lot to take."

As fans have pointed out, this could be a reference to the duo's different lifestyles. While Travis is often on the road touring, Kylie, who runs her business in Southern California, sticks close to home for work and to be with daughter Stormi. So, Travis' lyrics could be noting Kylie's chose to "hibernate" while he's busy performing all over the world.

Watch

Stormi Webster Dances Along to Dad Travis Scott's Music

Despite their split, Travis and Kylie have maintained a very cordial relationship. In fact, Kylie even took to Instagram Story on Thursday night to promote Travis' new music project.

Along with a screenshot of his new album, Kylie wrote, "STORMIS DAD."

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Instagram

Instagram

And, in addition to reuniting over Thanksgiving, Kylie, 22, and Travis, 27, also spent time together over the Christmas holiday. The celebs were by their daughter Stormi's side at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, hosted by Kourtney Kardashian.

"They took turns holding Stormi and were all dancing together to the music having fun," a source told E! News. "Kylie invited Travis and made it clear she really wanted Stormi to see her mom and dad together to celebrate the holiday and was excited Travis made the effort. He's still very much a part of the family."

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Splash News

As Kylie herself explained via Twitter in October, "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️"

She also added, "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelly Fraser

Canadian Singer Kelly Fraser Dead at 26

Billie Eilish, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Billie Eilish's "Heart Is Shattered" as She Mourns Death of 2 Superfans

Selena Gomez, Outfit

Selena Gomez Spent Christmas Signing 4,000 Copies Of Her Album Rare

Dan Reynolds, Aja Volkman, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Re-Proposes to Wife Aja Volkman After Split and Reconciliation

Wendy, Red Velvet

K-Pop Singer Wendy From Red Velvet Hospitalized After Stage Accident

Justin Bieber, Instagram

Justin Bieber's Carpool Karaoke Home Video Is a True Christmas Gift to Fans

Juice Wrld

Juice Wrld's Never-Before-Heard Freestyle Rap Released 2 Weeks After His Tragic Death

TAGS/ Travis Scott , Kylie Jenner , Music , Couples , Breakups , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Kardashian News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.