Prince William Kisses Prince Louis in Sweet Family Photo Released on Christmas

Merry Christmas from the Cambridges!

On Christmas Eve U.S. time and Christmas Day U.K. time, Kensington Palace released on Instagram a never-before-seen black and white family photo featuring Prince William and his and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 and 1/2. Kate is not featured in the picture, as she was the one who took it.

William, wearing a dark shirt and cap, is seen hugging Louis and kissing his temple. The boy is wearing a dark sweater. His sister stands over him with her hands on his shoulders. She is wearing a dark puffer jacket over a dress. George appears on the right, wearing a a zip-up fleece and printed shorts, and his hair appears damp.

"Merry Christmas!" read the post. "This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day."