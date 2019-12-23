How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2019 Christmas Card Compares to Past Royal Family Holiday Greetings

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Archie Harrison

Shutterstock

Prince Harryand Meghan Markle are spreading joy and cheer with their family Christmas card.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to celebrate Archie Harrison's first Christmas, they're sending warm wishes to their friends, family, colleagues and more with the cutest Christmas card ever. Archie Harrison crawls front and center for the adorable black and white pic, with his parents looking lovingly upon him in the background.

According to royal reporter, Omid Scobie, the candid photo was taken by the Duchess' good friend and actress Janina Gavankar, and was turned into a GIF so people could see twinkling glitter. It was also sent to all recipients in an e-card form in order to be more environmentally friendly. 

The royal family has been taking Christmas photos since the beginning of the 20th century, so Meghan and Harry's card is hardly revolutionary. That being said, this modern greeting signifies a new era for the royal family. After all, this is the first time a greeting's been sent in GIF form. 

To see how Meghan and Harry's new card compares to years past, check out the gallery below!

Queen Elizabeth II, 1942

Express/Express/Getty Images

1942

A Christmas card from Princess Elizabeth, who would become Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, to the Grenadier Guards regiment of the British Army during World War II.

Queen Elizabeth II, Philip, Prince Edward, Christmas Card, 1965

Dave Thompson/PA URN:18160854 (Press Association via AP Images)

1965

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh appear alongside their children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew at Omega Auctions in Stockport.

Queen ELizabeth II, Philip, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Christmas card, 1969

Dave Thompson/PA URN:18160839 (Press Association via AP Images)

1969

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh appear alongside their children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.

Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew, Christmas Card, 1979

PA Wire URN:33788845 (Press Association via AP Images)

1979

The royal family poses for their 1979 holiday card. 

Princess Diana, 1987

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

1987

Prince Charles and then-wife Princess Diana appear with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Princess Diana, Christmas, 1988

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

1988

Prince Charles and then-wife Princess Diana appear with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prince William, Christmas, 1999

John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

1999

Prince Charles appears with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prince Charles, Camilla, 2012

Danny Martindale, Wireimage/Clarence House via Getty Images

2012

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, take part in The Thames River Pageant, as part of the Diamond Jubilee, marking the 60th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Philip, Christmas, Card, 2013

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

2013

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watch horses in the parade ring from the Royal Box on the second day of Royal Ascot.

Prince Charles, 2014

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/ via Getty Images

2014

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony.

Prince Harry, Tom Neil, Christmas Card

Press Association via AP Images

2015

Prince Harry is seen with Battle of Britain veteran Tom Neil during the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Battle of Britain at Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex. The Prince said the meeting was one most memorable moments of 2015.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Christmas Card, 2015

Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images

2015

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear in a photograph taken the previous October at Kensington Palace.

Prince Charles, Camilla Bowles, Christmas Card

2016

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear on a royal tour of Croatia, where they met local performers wearing traditional dress in Tvrda, the old town of the city of Osijek.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017, png

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

2017

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear in a photograph taken earlier in the year, before the Duchess of Cambridge's pregnancy with her third child was revealed.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

2017

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are pictured in July in the Orchard Room at Highgrove House on her 70th birthday.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, Family Portrait

Matt Porteous/PA Wire

2018

Prince Louis makes his Christmas card debut alongside his 5-year-old brother and 3-year-old sister, who pose with their proud parents at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Firework display

Chris Allerton/PA Wire

2018

For their very first Christmas card as a married couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a never-before-seen snapshot from their wedding day. 

Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Royals, Christmas Card

PA Wire/Clarence House

2018

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall pose in the garden of Clarence House. 

Prince Charles, Camila, Christmas Card

Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP

2019

The holiday greeting features a picture of Prince Charles and Camilla driving in Havana during their visit to Cuba earlier this year.

