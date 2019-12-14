Harry Styles Gives a Refreshingly Honest Answer About His Sexuality

When it comes to Harry Styles' sexuality, there's no fine line.

The 25-year-old star, who has been in the spotlight since his One Direction days, is used to being asked personal questions. However, it's not every day that a high-profile celebrity answers honestly and openly.

But that's what sets the Fine Line singer apart.

Speaking to The Guardian, the British star was refreshingly candid about his sexuality when the topic was brought up. But before touching on the subject, Styles explained his audacious fashion, including his electrifying ensemble at the 2019 Met Gala, where he donned a peek-a-boo lace blouse and a pearl earring.

"What women wear. What men wear. For me it's not a question of that. If I see a nice shirt and get told, 'But it's for ladies.' I think: 'Okaaaay? Doesn't make me want to wear it less though,'' he said. "I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier."