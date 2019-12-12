Sarah Ferguson Can Relate to Meghan Markle's "Sad and Tiring" Reality

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York knows all too well what it's like to live under the microscope as a new member of the British royal family.

So it's not surprising that she can relate to the turmoil Meghan Markle has experienced at the hands of the tabloids over the past couple of years. In September, Prince Harry slammed most of the British press over their "ruthless" campaign against his wife. In October, on the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan gets emotional while talking about dealing with the negative press she has faced as a new royal and a new mom, and Harry says he "will not be bullied into playing a game that killed" his mother. Princess Diana, another tabloid favorite, died in a car crash in 1997 after being chased by photographers.

"I know what Meghan is going through," the Duchess of York said in an interview with Vogue Arabia, published on Wednesday.