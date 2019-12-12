Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights Trailer Will Have You Singing, Dancing and Crying

Lights up on Washington Heights!

On Thursday, the first official trailer for the In The Heights movie debuted featuring tons of familiar faces and plenty of dancing. In the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Mirandas Tony-winning Broadway show, Anthony Ramos plays bodega owner Usnavi de la Vega with dreams of winning the lottery so he can move out of Washington Heights. His outlook changes once he develops feelings for Vanessa (played by Melissa Barrera).

"This is a story of a block that was disappearing un barrio called Washington Heights," Ramos says in the trailer. "The streets were made of music."

Kicking off things off with a bar from the show's opening song "In The Heights," Ramos sings, "I am Usnavi and you prob'ly never heard my name / reports of my fame are greatly exaggerated," as viewers are introduced to his store, the neighborhood and its musical citizens.