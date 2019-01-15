How In the Heights Is Shaking Up Australia's Theatre Scene in the Best Way

Before there was Hamilton, there was In the Heights.

After playing a successful run at Sydney's intimate Hayes Theatre last year, the smash-hit Broadway musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda moves to the legendary concert hall of the Sydney Opera House this week.

"When we announced we were playing at the Hayes, a lot of people said, Oh it's not going to work because it's more of a Latino show," Olivia Vasquez, who reprises her role as Vanessa, tells E! News. "And yes, it does have Latin and hip hop and R&B, but it's talking about family and community. And no matter what race or gender or status you are, everyone can relate to that."

In the Heights is set in New York City's Washington Heights, a lively, predominantly Hispanic-American neighbourhood, and follows its cast of characters over three hot summer days in the barrio.

There's Usnavi (Stephen Lopez), who runs the local bodega, and Vanessa (Vasquez), who dreams of moving downtown and starting a new life; Nina (Luisa Scrofani), who's struggling to face her parents after dropping out of college; Benny (Joe Kalou) who runs the taxi dispatch and pines for Nina, and Abuela Claudia (Margi De Ferranti), the barrio's matriarch who brings everyone together.