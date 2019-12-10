Tinsley Mortimer's Future Status on Real Housewives Revealed

Is Tinsley Mortimer leaving Real Housewives of New York City? Not so fast...

The reality star has sparked rumors of a possible departure from the Bravo series after getting engaged to beau Scott Kluth, who is based in Chicago. Scott got down on one knee and proposed to Tinsley in the Windy City in late November, as Christmas carolers sang on the steps of the Chicago Water Tower alongside them.

Shortly before the proposal, a source told E! News that Tinsley has "been in Chicago with Scott" and, now that they're engaged, the couple is likely to make the move there permanent. But, that doesn't mean that Tinsley is done with Housewives.

A source tells E! News that while Tinsley has not filmed in Chicago, she will be flying back to New York to film before the end of the season.

"She will 100 percent be at the reunion and her status remains a housewife," the insider shares.