Holiday Gifts for the Traveler 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Got a frequent flyer on your holiday shopping list? This holiday season, rather than giving them a generic neck pillow, think smarter and outside-the-box with something that's equal parts unique and thoughtful AND something they'll use and love when they're on the road!

From oh-so-cozy cashmere travel sets to luxe noise cancellation headphones to customizable suitcases to refreshing face sheet masks, we've handpicked clothing, accessories, smart devices, and the latest-and-greatest on-trend gizmos for the gal-on-the-go in your life! Our favorite? These Sally Hershberger x Revo sunnies, of course.

Here are 13 of our favorites below.