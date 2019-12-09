Camila Cabello's Latex and Lace Jumpsuit is Her Riskiest Yet

Here's living proof that Camila Cabello is a true fashionista.

On Sunday, the "Used To This" singer rocked a sexy ensemble for B96 Chicago's Jingle Bash concert. Donning an asymmetrical curve-hugging lace jumpsuit, Camila took the stage to deliver a medley of her hits. The outfit's latex detailing, which included chic gloves and thigh-high boots, helped the 22-year-old add a little edge to the look.

Before treating the audience to songs like "Señorita," the Cinderella star shared some steamy pictures of her look on Instagram, writing, "thank you @b96chicago for having me. Chicago, see you in September for the ROMANCE TOUR. "

She also shared a sweet moment with her father Alejandro Cabello, who she honored on her new album Romance with the touching song "First Man." Sharing an adorable picture with her dad, she wrote, "you don't even know how much it means to me now, that you were the first man that really loved me" - guys it melts my heart seeing you send me pictures of you and your dads because of first man."