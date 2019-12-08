Emma Stone Flashes Engagement Ring at SNL After-Party with Fiancé Dave McCary

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 11:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Emma Stone, Dave McCary

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Emma Stone looks head over heels during her first public appearance after announcing her engagement.

The 31-year-old actress stepped out with her soon-to-be husband, Dave McCary, last night for the Saturday Night Live after-party in New York on Dec. 7.

The happy couple was pictured holding hands and smiling as they head out for a night out on the town. 

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Oscar-winning actress and her longtime boyfriend revealed the happy news on Instagram by sharing a photo of the beautiful ring. The SNL comedian simply captioned the announcement with a heart emoji. 

Stone stepped out for the SNL after-party donning a navy coat paired with a black turtleneck and McCary sported a denim jacket with a navy jumper underneath. 

But Stone's engagement ring was the best accessory. 

Following their engagement, E! News learned that the La La Land star's sparkler is the Winter Pearl Ring by Catbird. The flawless piece is made of solid 18-karat gold and features 0.37-carat diamonds. It also has a gorgeous 8mm untreated Akoya pearl right in the center. The band is a 1mm band with an 11mm center. The stunner was designed by Kataoka and was made in Japan, retailing for $4,780. 

Read

All the Details on Emma Stone's Pearl Engagement Ring

The 34-year-old SNL writer and segment director have been dating since 2017. Back in November 2017, the two were spotted out together in New York

Fast forward to this past January, the two lovebirds enjoyed a date night together while making a rare joint appearance at the 2019 SAG Awards, where Stone was nominated in two categories. 

Since romance rumors sparkled, two have kept their relationship private. Last summer, however, Stone opened up to Elle about her changing interest in marriage and motherhood.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids," Stone told the publication. "And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids." 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emma Watson

Emma Watson is Setting a New Fashion Trend at the Little Women World Premiere

Juice Wrld, Lil Yachty, Instagram

Juice Wrld's Death Mourned by Lil Yachty, Travis Scott and More Celebs

Caroll Spinney, Big Bird

Caroll Spinney, Sesame Street's Big Bird, Dead at 85

Jennifer Lopez, SNL

Jennifer Lopez Busts Out Her Iconic Green Dress on SNL: 5 Best Moments From the Show

Juice Wrld

Rapper Juice Wrld Dead at Age 21

Nicki Minaj, Good Form

Celebrate Nicki Minaj's Birthday With the Queen's Best Music Videos

Gifts for Book Lovers

15 Holiday Gifts for Book Lovers 2019

TAGS/ Emma Stone , Saturday Night Live , Engagements , Entertainment , Weddings , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.