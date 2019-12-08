Rapper Juice Wrld Dead at Age 21

Rapper Juice Wrld has died at age 21, E! News has confirmed.

The Chicago-based hip-hop star, who just celebrated his birthday six days ago, had flown from California to Chicago's Midway Airport and suffered a seizure in the terminal soon after landing on Sunday morning, TMZ reported. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the outlet said.

Chicago police told E! News that a 21-year-old man had suffered a medical emergency and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His death remains under investigation.

"Shortly after arriving to Chicago, he suffered what appears to be some type of medical emergency according to people traveling with him," a Chicago Police Department spokesperson tells E! News. "There were no signs of foul play and all individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating with CPD and have given all of their information. Currently we are awaiting the Cook County medical examiner on the cause and manner of death."

In 2008, Juice signed a deal with Interscope Records and received a whopping $3 million signing bonus, according to Billboard. That year, he released his debut single, "All Girls Are the Same," which was certified double platinum.

It was followed by "Lucid Dreams," which remains his most successful track, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart and being certified six times platinum. Also that year, Juice released a collaborate mixtape with Future, Wrld on Drugs, which also reached No. 2 on the U.S. chart.

His most recent single, "Bandit," featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, reached No. 10 and was certified gold.