Hannah Brown's Fun and Festive Holiday Plans Will Make You Want an Invite

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 6:35 PM
Hannah Brown is already feeling that holiday cheer.
The former Bachelorette star and recent Dancing With the Stars winner can already smell Christmas morning. The reality TV personality is pretty much counting down the days until Dec. 25, when she'll be back in her home state of Alabama to celebrate the holidays with her nearest and dearest.
"I'm just excited to go back home," Brown reveals to E! News at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM 2019 Jingle Ball. "We always have a pickle, where you have to find the pickle on the tree. My mom's really into Christmas ornaments and our tree's lavish and beautiful. You find the pickle on Christmas day, it's a whole thing. It's a pickle ornament."
Along with The Bachelorette alum's fun and festive tradition, she explains her family also enjoys another classic ritual.
"We still have Santa," she reveals. "Santa still comes to my house, you know, if you believe, you will receive. Waking up on Christmas morning and seeing what Santa brought, we still do that... and it's so fun."
Moreover, Hannah and her loved ones also have a special thing they do on Christmas night.
"We usually play games at the end of the night on Christmas, so it's just a good time," she says. "It's one of my favorite times of the year."
Of course, the holidays at the reality TV star's home wouldn't be complete without a little movie marathon. "Watching those Hallmark Christmas movies while I have to wrap all the presents, because mom has put me in charge of that, that's pretty fun too," she shares.
Can we get an invite next year?!
With such a whirlwind year, the former beauty pageant queen admits she has a lot to be thankful for.
"It really has been truly incredible," Brown explains of her 2019. "As The Bachelorette, getting to go to some of these places and having these experiences that really tested me, and made me feel stronger. [It's] an accumulation of so many things."
She added, "Also, winning the Mirror Ball was pretty awesome. I've just had an amazing year with a lot of moments that I'll never forget."
This year has certainly been one to remember, and it's still not over.
