How Snooki's Jersey Shore Co-Stars Feel About Her Exit

It's the end of a fist-pumping era for Snooki.

The longtime reality star of Jersey Shore fame, née Nicole Polizzi, broke some major news to her fans in a new episode of her It's Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast, posted Friday.

"So here comes my breaking news, you guys," Snooki told her listeners. "There's reasons why I've come to this decision...it's definitely a hard decision...I'm gonna throw up. Ok, you guys, I love you so much and don't hate me for my decision, but I have to do what's best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore."

She continued, "I am not coming back to Jersey Shore [Family Vacation] for a season four, if there is one...And there's a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really, I'm just like...I just can't do it anymore."