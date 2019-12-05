Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Jonas Put His Own Hilarious Spin on "Lover"

We'll forever and always cherish this moment.

On Wednesday, Joe Jonas treated his Instagram followers to a cool cover of his ex Taylor Swift's song "Lover." In a quick Instagram Story, the Jonas Brothers singer serenaded brother Nick Jonas and put a hilarious spin on the chorus.

Zooming in on his unsuspecting younger bro during their flight, Joe sang, "My, my, my…brother." Paying the 30-year-old no mind, Nick continued scrolling through his phone.

Joe isn't the first of Taylor's famous exes to cover the hit song. Last month, John Mayer performed a parody of it on his Instagram Live talk show Current Mood. Like Joe, the "Body Is A Wonderland" singer also changed up the lyrics a bit.

While chatting with his guest Shawn Mendes, who appears on the "Lover" remix, John admitted that he leaves his Christmas lights up until January as Taylor does in the song. Then, he broke into song.