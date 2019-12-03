See Whitney Thore's Most Fabulous Moments With Fiancé Chase Severino

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 11:34 AM

Whitney Thore, Instagram 2019

Instagram

This news is nothing short of fabulous!

Earlier today, E! News confirmed that My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore is engaged to her longtime love Chase Severino.

"Chase and I are so excited to officially announce our engagement and even more excited for My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers to share this happiness with us," the TLC reality star shared in a statement. "We can't wait to see the new season and watch as we hang out for the first time, go on our first date, fall in love, and make life-changing plans in Paris. It has truly been a dream."

As you likely could have guessed, the special proposal happened in the city of lights. But it's just one of the romantic moments this couple has shared during their relationship.

To celebrate the couple's new relationship status, we're taking a look at the pair's cutest moments in our gallery below.

And make sure to experience their love story when My Big Fat Fabulous Life kicks off season six January 7 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Whitney Thore, Chase Severino

Instagram

Cheers to Love

Looks like these two hit the jackpot! "I love you, @severinbro7!" Whitney Thore shared on Instagram after enjoying a trip to the casino with Chase Severino.

Whitney Thore, Chase Severino

Instagram

Party in Paris

"#champagne #maximeblin #maximeblinchampagne #archdetriomphe," Chase wrote on Instagram while traveling with his leading lady in France.

Whitney Thore, Chase Severino

Instagram

XOXO

While visiting Paris, Chase and Whitney couldn't help but soak in all the sights and sounds of the famous city.

Whitney Thore, Chase Severino

Instagram

Look of Love

Whether traveling around the world or simply tanning in North Carolina, these two always have a great time. 

Whitney Thore, Chase Severino

Instagram

Travel Buds

"If you don't know, now ya know," Chase wrote on social media while visiting Lake Tahoe.

Whitney Thore, Chase Severino

Instagram

A Million Kisses

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. In this case, all that comes to mind is love!

Whitney Thore, Instagram 2019

Instagram

She Said Yes!

"Soooo, something happened!!! Whitney and I are so excited to officially announce our engagement!!" Chase revealed on Instagram. "The best part is everyone can experience our wild ride from friendship to dating to falling in love because you can tune into My Big Fat Fabulous Life on your TVs!" 

Whitney Thore, Engagement Ring 2019

Instagram

Bling Bling!

Nicely done, Chase! Whitney showcases her stunning engagement ring after receiving a special proposal. Luckily, fans will be able to watch it on season six of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Congratulations you two!

