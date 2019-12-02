Go Inside Kelly Clarkson's $7.5 Million Tennessee Mansion

Some people wait a lifetime for a home like this!

As Kelly Clarkson continues to spend more time in Los Angeles thanks to her talk show and coaching duties on The Voice, it's only fitting that the music superstar is saying goodbye to her Tennessee property.

According to online records, Kelly's 20,000-square-foot house is now listed for sale at $7.5 million. It was previously put on the market for an asking price of $8.75 million.

Sitting on four acres of land, the home is just 25 miles from the busy city of Nashville. But based on the amenities we see, there's no reason to leave this special home.

The gated waterfront estate, which sits on a quiet cul-de-sac, includes seven bedrooms and eight full baths. Lucky residents can enjoy a private dock, a saltwater pool and not one but two spas.