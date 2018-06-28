Kelly Clarkson Spends $8.5 Million on Los Angeles Mansion

Welcome home, Kelly Clarkson!

The pop star and judge on The Voice has reportedly put down roots in sunny Southern California. According to multiple outlets, Clarkson dropped an impressive $8.5 million on a sprawling mansion in the affluent community of Encino, which is located in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

So what are you waiting for? Let's go inside her not-so humble abode.

Just shy of 10,000-square-feet, the custom built property boasts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The two-story home is inspired by the architectural design of a farmhouse, and features plenty of rustic touches like a metal roof, distressed wood and a porch.