Nick Jonas' One-Year Anniversary Tribute to Priyanka Chopra Will Make You Believe in Love

When you look up the word "love" in the dictionary, you just might see Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's photo.

This time last year, the two lovebirds got married in a lavish ceremony with the 27-year-old singer's father, Kevin Jonas Sr., who is an ordained minister, officiating the wedding. As many might recall, the celebrity power couple held two weddings that honored both of their family's traditions.

On Sunday, the Jonas Brothers member nearly made us grab the tissues when he took to Instagram to celebrate his one-year anniversary. Plus, he shared a heartwarming message about his wife that will make grumps believe in love.

"One year ago today we said forever...," he began his caption, alongside a portrait of then exchanging vows during their Western ceremony. "Well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary."

For the pair's first wedding, the Baywatch star stunned in an embroidered and hand-beaded Ralph Lauren gown that she paired with a 75-foot veil. The following day (Dec. 2, 2018), the bride slipped into traditional lehenga.