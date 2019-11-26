Ginger Zee Slams Pregnancy Speculation and Opens Up About Her ''Difficult'' Battle With Anorexia

No, Ginger Zee is not pregnant.

It appears some people have yet to learn it's not appropriate to ask a woman if she's pregnant. Thankfully, one person learned their lesson on Tuesday, after they asked Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee if she's expecting. In response, she tweeted, "Yes! I'm due in a month!!! So glad you asked. Just kidding—I'm not pregnant. That's called a woman who just went on 11 planes just last week, didn't work out, needs new spanx and had two children. HAPPY TUESDAY!"

Of course, some people defended the social media user's comment saying that Ginger "does look pregnant." But as Ginger said before, she might look "bumpy" because of the fact she's a woman who's birthed children. "Proud of my UCA—my upper c section area—it birthed two babies. Perhaps it's highlighted in my satin dress today, but no, not pregnant," the ABC talent shared.