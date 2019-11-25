Inside Selena Gomez's 2019 American Music Awards After-Party

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 12:18 PM
Selena Gomez was surrounded by friends and family following her 2019 American Music Awards performance.
As E! News exclusively learned, the 27-year-old singer suffered from a panic attack before taking the stage to open the award show on Sunday. While performing "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" at the Microsoft Theater, Gomez at times appeared overcome with emotion, sparking concern from fans.
"Selena definitely had anxiety and a panic attack before she went out and was putting a lot of pressure on herself," a source shared with E! News.
By the end of the ceremony, Gomez appeared in great spirits as she watched her BFF Taylor Swift perform a medley of her hit songs. Cameras spotted Gomez in the crowd, sitting next to Swift's parents, singing along to her pal's tracks.
After her appearance at the show, the Disney alum continued the celebration with her loved ones.
In photos posted to social media, Gomez can be seen at her AMAs after-party with friends Courtney Lopez, Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, Caroline Franklin, and Connar Franklin. Gomez's cousin, Priscilla Cosme, was also in attendance at the Selena Gomez x American Music Awards after-party, along with the singer's pal Theresa Mingus and singer Sofia Carson.
Let's take a look inside Gomez's 2019 American Music Awards after-party, complete with pizza!
Party time! After her performance, Gomez and her loved ones celebrated with a Selena x AMAs bash, which featured huge balloons! How cool do they look? The party also appears to have had a DJ for the guests to enjoy.
Gomez strikes a pose with her pals in the after-party photo booth!
The superstar's BFFs Caroline Franklin, Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens and Courtney Lopez share an embrace in the photo-booth.
Yum! Gomez's party also featured pizza for guests to dine on during the bash!
Gomez's pals had fun with the photo booth while celebrating the superstar singer.
Aaron Carpenter, Connar Franklin, Natalie Ganzhorn, and Tessa Brooks were among the guests to check out the photo booth camera.
