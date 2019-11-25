Selena Gomez Had a "Panic Attack" Before Her 2019 AMAs Performance

Selena Gomez was putting "a lot of pressure" on herself leading up to her 2019 American Music Awards performance.

On Sunday night, the 27-year-old singer took the stage to open the award show with her hit songs "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." During her performance of the two songs, which are both about moving on from heartbreak, Gomez at times appeared overcome with emotion, sparking a bit of concern from fans on social media. Fans online even began to speculate that Gomez had suffered a panic attack before taking the AMAs stage at the Microsoft Theater.

Now, a source exclusively tells E! News, "Selena definitely had anxiety and a panic attack before she went out and was putting a lot of pressure on herself."

Gomez, who released her two new songs in October, has been very open about the meaning behind the tracks. With "Lose You to Love Me," Gomez reflects on a relationship that caused her pain, and how she had to learn to love herself after losing that person.