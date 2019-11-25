T.I. Breaks His Silence After Controversial Hymen Comments

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 9:54 AM
T.I. is speaking out about his controversial comments regarding his daughter's hymen.
In early November, the 39-year-old rapper said on the Ladies Like Us podcast that he goes to the gynecologist with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, in order to "check her hymen." The eyebrow-raising conversation started when T.I. was asked if he's "had the sex talk" with his daughters.
"Have I? We go...Deyjah's 18, just graduated high school, now she's attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself," T.I. said. "And, yes, not only have we had the conversation...we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen."
He went on to recall a trip to the doctor after Deyjah's 16th birthday.
"I said, 'Look doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports, man, just check the hymen please and give me back my results, expeditiously," T.I. recalled, laughing. "But I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."
T.I.'s comments sparked an outrage on social media, with celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Iggy Azalea sharing their reaction to his statements.
Ladies Like Us podcast hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham even released a statement, apologizing for their reaction to T.I.'s comments on the episode.
Now, T.I. himself is breaking his silence on the controversy, sitting down with his wife Tiny on Jada Pinkett Smith's latest Red Table Talk episode.
"I came to clear up any misconceptions that have been surrounding how we interact and parent and what is appropriate and inappropriate," T.I. starts off by saying on the episode. "I think all of this surrounds a conversation that I was having in a very joking manner, when asked how do I deal with parenting in this day and age. And so I just began to, you know, from a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate."
"And I think that a lot people kind of like took it extremely literal, because if you put any of my reputation about like who I am as a father, who I've been, I honestly thought people knew me better than that," T.I. adds.
T.I. shares with Jada that he didn't understand the sensitivity surrounding the topic, but he "absolutely" understands it now.
"However, my intentions I think have been terribly misconstrued and misconceived," T.I. says. "Let me go set this record straight, I never said I was in any exam room, that is an assumption, that is a falsity. I never said that it was being done present day as an 18-year-old...and I never said that her mother wasn't present. Her mom was present every time."
T.I. goes on to say that this "false narrative" has been "sensationalized."
Watch the video above to see what else T.I. had to say about his controversial comments!
