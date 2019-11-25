Billie Eilish Named Billboard's Woman of the Year 2019

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 7:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Billie Eilish

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA

Is 2019 Billie Eilish's year, or what?

On Monday, Billboard announced that everyone's favorite bad guy will be named Woman of the Year 2019 at its annual Women in Music Event, which honors the industry's most powerful female artists and executives.

The 17-year-old, who is the youngest artist to be given the coveted award, will be celebrated for her record-breaking achievements in music, which include having the first Alternative Songs No. 1 to top the Hot 100 in six years. The six-time Grammy-nominated artist also holds the record for having 14 charted Hot 100 titles and is currently the most-streamed female artist with over six billion on-demand streams.

"Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist," Hannah Karp, Billboard's Editorial Director, said in a statement. "Her ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today's society has quickly allowed Billie to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mold for this generation with her electric hair-color and sharp attitude."

Watch

Necessary Realness: Billie Eilish Is a Bad Guy, Duh

Previous Woman of The Year Award recipients include Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, who will also be given another momentous award. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the "Lover" singer is set to receive the first-ever Woman of the Decade Award at Billboard's Women in Music Event.

Fellow artists Alanis MorissetteBrandi CarlileNicki Minaj and more will also be honored at the big event.

This news comes after her victory at the 2019 American Music Awards, which marked Eilish's first award show performance and first AMAs wins. Following her electrifying performance of "all good girls go to hell," the breakout star took home the awards for Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock and New Artist of the Year.

While accepting her Favorite Artist award, Billie said: "I feel like I can't say more to the fans and supporters, because, like, you made it all happen, man. I can't believe I'm, like, standing in front of, oh, my god, I'm, like, shaking. Sorry. To be in this category is insane to me. I grew up being in love you all of you, everybody in that row, every in that row, in this room. The fact that you're looking at me right now, I can't believe this. Thank you to the fans. Thank you, guys. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Thank you, I love you."

Watch Eilish and Swift make history at the 14th Annual Billboard Women in Music Event on Dec. 12 by tuning into the live stream on Youtube.com/Billboard.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Post Malone, Shania Twain

No One Enjoyed Shania Twain’s 2019 American Music Awards Performance More Than Post Malone

Ally Brooke, DWTS

Ally Brooke's New Song "No Good" Will Have You Discoing Into the Dancing With The Stars Finale

Taylor Swift, 2019 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift's 2019 AMAs Performance Was Filled With Easter Eggs: Everything You Might've Missed

2001 BET Awards, Destiny's Child, Beyonce, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Weighs In On a Possible Destiny’s Child Reunion

Lizzo, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Lizzo's 2019 American Music Awards After-Party Is Hot As Hell

Ariana Grande, Social House, 2019 Lollapalooza

Why Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and More Missed the 2019 American Music Awards

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes' American Music Awards Tribute to "Unbelievable Human" Camila Cabello Will Make You Swoon

TAGS/ Billie Eilish , Music , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.