Ariana Grande Named Billboard's Woman of the Year 2018

Ariana Grande is on a roll.

Billboard just named the 25-year-old diva its Woman of the Year. Grande will be on hand to receive the honor Dec. 6 at its annual Women in Music dinner and award gala in New York City.

"Ariana Grande is a star on her own terms, never bending to any particular musical trend or path in the industry," Ross Scarano, Billboard's Vice President of Content, said in a statement. "Certain in her convictions, she consistently stands up for herself and her decisions in a world that often isn't hospitable to that sort of strength in young women. She's got guts, she's making some of the best music of her career, and she's absolutely deserving of Woman of the Year."

In a brief tweet, Grande wrote, "thank u for this honor @billboard."

The announcement was made shortly after Apple Music revealed Grande's "thank u, next" is the first pop song to reach No. 1 on its Top 100 Global Chart as well on the Top 100 U.S. Chart. The song had 9 million streams worldwide in the first 24 hours, with nearly 7 million in the U.S. She also set the Spotify record for the biggest day for a female artist, with 8.19 million streams.