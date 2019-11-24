Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Her and Jim's Daughter Aspen's 3rd Birthday Amid Split

Meghan King Edmonds is celebrating one of her children's birthdays for the first time without their father, her ex Jim Edmonds.

The 35-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star and the 49-year-old retired baseball player's daughter Aspen turned 3 on Sunday. Meghan posted on her Instagram page that day a photo of their smiling child standing in their house while wearing roller skates and a helmet. She also shared throwback pics of the girl.

"And just like that, POOF! You turned 3," she wrote in her post. "My dear magical firecracker full of spice and zest, you will change the world. Go girl. #aspenkingedmonds #thirdbirthday."

Meghan and Jim, who also share 1-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart, called it quits last month after five years of marriage.

Last year, Meghan and Jim hosted a birthday party for Aspen at a toddler gym.

A year before, they celebrated the child's first birthday at home.