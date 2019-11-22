Justin Hartley Files for Divorce From Wife Chrishell After 2 Years of Marriage

Justin Hartleyhas filed for divorce from wife Chrishell Stause after just two years of marriage.

According to court papers obtained by E! News, the This Is Us star filed for divorce from his wife of two years at a Los Angeles courthouse on Friday afternoon. He cites the reason for their split as "irreconcilable differences."

Both Chrishell and Justin have yet to comment publicly on their split.

News of their divorce comes as a total surprise considering the couple was last seen together a week ago. Moreover, this past October the pair celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary together, although their lack of posts commemorating the important occasion might've been an overlooked warning sign.

In total, the This Is Us and Days of Our Lives stars spent nearly six years of their lives together. This upcoming January would've marked their 6th anniversary since they started dating.