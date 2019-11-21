Liam Hemsworth’s Sister-in-Law Elsa Pataky Says He "Deserves Much Better" Than Miley Cyrus

Family always looks out for each other.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have both gone their separate ways since announcing their divorce in August after less than a year of marriage. The pair spent the majority of the last decade in a relationship, but decided to end things amicably earlier this year. In the aftermath, Miley has since been linked to both Kaitlynn Carter and then Cody Simpson, and Liam was recently spotted out with actress Maddison Brown.

While Miley and Liam have chosen to maintain some semblance of privacy about the matter, Liam's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky recently shared her thoughts on the state of her brother-in-law's heart. Turns out, she's team Liam. "My brother-in-law, well…After a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well, he's a strong boy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better," she told reporters at an event for the launch of the Christmas campaign of lingerie brand Women's Secret.