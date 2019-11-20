Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Originally Auditioned to Play Another Marvel Superhero

Chadwick Boseman tried to get into the Marvel Cinematic Universe long before he said "Wakanda forever."

During an appearance on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Black Panther star revealed that T'Challa was not the first Marvel hero he auditioned for.

As host Jimmy Fallon asked, "I was reading something about you and about Black Panther, and somewhere in the thing it said you auditioned for a different superhero for Marvel at first." Quickly confirming the rumor Fallon heard, Boseman revealed the character he originally went out for. "I did, Drax," he shared.

Drax, of course, was played by Dave Bautista in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Joking that he didn't look the part for the hulk of a character, the 21 Bridges star admitted of his failed audition, "It's about going and playing. I didn't think I was gonna get it."