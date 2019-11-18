Taylor Swift to Receive First-Ever Woman of the Decade Award at Billboard's 2019 Women in Music Event

We need to calm down because Taylor Swift is Billboard's first-ever Woman of the Decade!

On Monday, Billboard announced that the "Lover" singer will receive the momentous award at its 2019 Women in Music Event, which highlights the industry's most powerful female artists and executives. Swift will be honored for her musical achievements spanning across her 12-year career, including five No. 1 albums, five No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles and three worldwide stadium tours. The Grammy-winner has also made history along the way. She currently holds the record for the highest selling U.S. tour in history and is the only female artist to be awarded the Billboard Woman of the Year Award twice.

The "ME!" singer isn't the only star that will be honored at the 14th Annual Billboard Women in Music Event. Fellow artists Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Nicki Minaj and more will be awarded at the big event as well.