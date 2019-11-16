Lisa Vanderpump Gives Fans an Answer About a Possible TomTom Spin-Off Show

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo
Lisa Vanderpump is setting the record straight.
On Saturday, Bravo fans' hearts exploded when the reality TV personality appeared at BravoCon in New York City. While at the star-studded convention, the 59-year-old restaurateur showed up and showed out for the special occasion—she even received a standing ovation during her Vanderpump Rules panel.
During the panel, fans were treated to the season 8 trailer, which teased drama, drama, drama. However, many couldn't help but wonder if a TomTom spin-off was in the works, considering the teaser set up a lot of stuff between Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, who co-own the West Hollywood restaurant and bar with Lisa and her husband Ken Todd.
However, the 59-year-old Bravolebrity is putting those rumors to rest.
"No, I don't think so," the reality TV personality told E! News, when asked if she was thinking about doing a TomTom spin-off. "Nobody's told me and I'd probably know first."
She added, "There's new people on this season, of course, but that's not a TomTom spin-off. Vanderpump is almost about me and my businesses."
While fans of the two Toms might be heartbroken over the news, Lisa reassured us that this season of Vanderpump Rules will be more than exciting.
"I think the most important thing is you want the authenticity. And I felt that we had that and I felt that, you know, we've got a lot of people, I have 400 people work for me," she shared. "I have a lot of people who don't want to be on the show and a lot of people that do, but you can't just pop in and start filming, you have to kind of be connected."
She added, "They filmed some of their own, they have their own thing going on, but you're going to enjoy it. It's always good to have some new blood."
In fact, fans of the series will get to see more of Lisa, since she announced her departure from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year. She explained that filming for Pump Rules is "vastly different" from the other Bravo show.
And while the British star admitted she ran into former BFF Kylie Richards a "couple of times," she still feels that getting off of RHOBH was a "well-needed break."
Right now, she's focused on growing her many businesses, and enjoys seeing the Vanderpump Rules cast grow as well.
"To see one getting a book deal, to see another having written a book and it goes to New York Times best-seller, to see Lala Kent find the man of her dreams, and she's sober. I mean, that's what you always want to see for the people that work for you," she shared. " To live in front of the cameras is challenging. It's not an easy thing to do. So the fact that they can be brave enough to really show how they truly feel on camera, I think is pretty demanding."
"I'm proud of all of them for getting through it, for struggling and coming out the other side properly," she said. "I'm proud of all of them."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)