Noah Cyrus Runs Off Stage After Feeling Sick in the Middle of Her Festival Performance

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 4:48 PM

Noah Cyrus, Instagram

Noah Cyrus/Instagram

Noah Cyrus took to Instagram to share with her followers that she had to rush off stage during a festival performance because she was feeling ill. 

The 19-year-old singer shared a picture of herself being treated by EMT's and wearing an oxygen mask. She wrote: "i had to run off and throw up before my last song. sorry i couldn't finish my set but thanks so much @coronacapita. you guys were so loud." 

Cyrus was performing this weekend at the 2019 Corona Capital Festival, Nov. 16-17. 

While it looks like Cyrus didn't suffer anything too serious, we're glad she sought help right away to avoid things getting worse. 

In the past, Cyrus has also opened up about her battle with anxiety and depression. In October, during an episode of The Late Late Show, Cyrus spoke about her mental health. "I've struggled with anxiety and depression since I was 10 or 11 years old." 

Noah Cyrus Says She's Struggled With Anxiety and Depression Since She Was "10 or 11 Years Old"

"So, I think it's a huge topic. One of the things that I've always wanted to use this platform [for] was to talk about my mental health and help young adults all around America and everywhere in the world know that they're not alone," Cyrus added. 

On Instagram, her fans and followers were also quick to send the artist their best and many commented on her photo telling her to "feel better."

