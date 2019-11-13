See Every Couple on the Red Carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 3:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

It's time for the 2019 CMA Awards!

Stars are beginning to arrive at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the ceremony, which will honor the artists dominating country music over the last year. But, before the winners are announced, stars are hitting the red carpet to show of their award show style. Celeb couples like Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, who recently announced their pregnancy news, are making the award show a date night tonight.

Morris, who is set to perform during the ceremony, shared her exciting baby news with the world in late October.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," the singer wrote on social media. "See you in 2020, little one."

For the CMAs red carpet, Morris picked a gorgeous baby blue (in honor of her son) gown.

Watch

Maren Morris Gets a Surprise From AJ McLean

Morris and Hurd aren't the only celebs making tonight at date night at the CMA Awards! Newlyweds Carly Pearce and Michael Ray, who just tied the knot last month, also walked the red carpet together ahead of the ceremony, as well as Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher!

Take a look below to see all of the celeb couples at the 2019 CMA Awards!

Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Carly Pearce & Michael Ray

The newlyweds hit the red carpet together on Wednesday, just over a month after saying "I do." The couple wed in a romantic ceremony outside of Nashville in early October.

Tyler Rich, Sabina Gadecki, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Tyler Rich & Sabina Gadecki

It's the newlywed game! The country singer and the actress also recently tied the knot, exchanging vows in Tennessee in September!

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Baby blue! The superstar singer paid tribute to her baby boy on the way by wearing a light blue color to the award show.

Article continues below

Danielle Bradbery, Brent Hernandez, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Danielle Bradbery & Brent Hernandez

Lady in red! The "Sway" singer stunned on the red carpet in this one-shoulder dress while accompanied by her beau.

Walker Hayes, Laney Beville, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Walker Hayes & Laney Beville

The "Don't Let Her" artist and wife Laney smile for cameras on the red carpet.

Gabi Duga, Scotty McCreery, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gabi Dugal & Scotty McCreery

The American Idol alum made a stylish arrival to the award show with his wife Gabi.

Article continues below

Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires

The musicians, who tied the knot in 2013, pose together ahead of the ceremony.

Gabby Barrett, Cade Foehner, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner

The artists, who met on American Idol in 2018 and got engaged earlier this year, recently tied the knot in Texas.

The 2019 CMA Awards start at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Carrie Underwood Is Sheer Perfection on the 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Hannah Brown, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Carrie Underwood, Hannah Brown and More Stars Who Made the Best Dressed List at the 2019 CMAs

Maren Morris, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Maren Morris' 2019 CMA Awards Gown Includes a Special Nod to Her Baby Boy

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

CMA Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

CMA 2019, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton

CMA Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

The MixtapE!, Bad Bunny, Rosalia, Latin Grammy Awards

The MixtapE! Presents Rosalía, Bad Bunny and More 2019 Latin Grammy Nominee Must-Listens

Kacey Musgraves

Investigating Kacey Musgraves' Absence on Country Music Radio

TAGS/ Awards , Couples , Red Carpet , Music , Apple News , VG , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.